"We depend heavily on him" - Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on 'very competitive' Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised the performance of hat-trick hero Mason Mount following their emphatic 7-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking on the club's official website following their win, Thomas Tuchel expressed his happiness towards Mason Mount who netted the first hat-trick of his Chelsea career.

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea rely heavily on Mason Mount due to his playing style. The 48-year-old manager utilizes Mount as a link between midfield and attack, which is why he is so important to the way Chelsea play.

Tuchel said:

"To have the hat-trick for Mason is huge because that’s a massive moment for him. He’s very proud, he put a lot of pressure on himself. We play most games with three strikers and Mason is one of the strikers. You could say that Mason is between and eight and a 10, not a real striker, so we depend heavily on him in a key role.

"We depend on Mason and we want to because we like his style, we like where he comes from, we like his personality. He’s a top player and a top guy, so we’re happy for him."

Chelsea secured a 7-0 win over a struggling Norwich City side yesterday thanks to a hat-trick by Mason Mount. Other Chelsea goalscorers were Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea's dominant performance understandably pleases Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was understandably happy to see Chelsea's dominant performance over Norwich City. The former PSG and Dortmund manager was pleased to see the level of intensity and effort shown by his players in recording a comfortable win. Tuchel said:

"When we put on the shirt we want to do what we do at the best level on this day and from the very start. I’m very happy with the performance and very happy with the intensity and very happy with the effort that we put into this game."

Tuchel was also pleased with the way Chelsea approached their game against Norwich City:

"It was our fourth consecutive game as favorites and I like how we approach these games. There is no judging and there is no holding back. We played all in and that is what I like a lot, that’s why we deserve these victories at the moment and that’s the key."

The win has cemented Chelsea's place at the top of the Premier League charts. The Blues are currently two points clear of Manchester City.

