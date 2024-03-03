"We deserve better", "Sack Poch tonight" - Chelsea fans react as Blues play out 2-2 draw with Brentford in PL fixture

Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League at the GTech Community Stadium on March 2. The Blues needed a late equaliser to avoid defeat.

The visitors went ahead through Nicolas Jackson, who scored for the second game running, in the 35th minute. Brentford roared back in the second half, scoring twice in a 19-minute spell to turn the game on its head. Mads Roerslev (59') and Yoane Wissa (69') scored for them.

Axel Disasi headed home a leveller in the 83rd minute for the Blues to escape with a point, but their fans were unhappy with the performance and outcome.

The fans took to X to call out the display from the team as one wrote:

"We deserve better."

"SACK POCH TONIGHT"

See more reactions from X below:

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea remain in 11th place following the draw with 36 points after 26 games. They will return to action when they host Newcastle United on March 11 in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to league action with a disappointing draw against bogey team Brentford

The Brentford game was a return to league action for Chelsea for the first time in two weeks, having drawn against Manchester City at the Etihad in their last league game on February 17.

The Blues overcame a resilient Leeds United side thanks to a late winner in their most recent match in the FA Cup fifth round, which was preceded by a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

Brentford who had picked up just two wins in their last 12 games, have always been a tough opponent for the Blues since their promotion. The Bees claimed a win at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture earlier this season and came close to doing the double over them on Saturday.

The Blues are now winless in their last five games against Brentford, making them Chelsea's bogey team in the Premier League. The Bees have won and drawn three of their last five fixtures against Chelsea.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to next Monday, when they will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

