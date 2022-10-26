"We deserve Europa League until we move on from the past", "Xavi never learns" - Barcelona fans livid as 'finished' player starts crucial UCL clash against Bayern Munich 

Barcelona fans were livid to see Sergio Busquets in the starting line-up for their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 26).

Busquets started alongside Pedri and Frank Kessie in midfield for the Catalan club. However, fans weren't happy with Xavi's decision to put the veteran in the first XI.

With Inter Milan winning their clash against Viktoria Plzen by a margin of 2-0 (at the time of writing), Barcelona look destined to go down to the UEFA Europa League. Fans noted that the Blaugranas deserve that as Xavi has been unable to move on from the past.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans after Busquets wass named in the starting XI again:

Agon53 @Agon531 @barcacentre Fati Ferran Raphinha all on the bench just to play Busi we honestly deserve the Europa League until we learn to move on from the past. @barcacentre Fati Ferran Raphinha all on the bench just to play Busi we honestly deserve the Europa League until we learn to move on from the past.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had 'small hope' to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich

Barcelona find themselves in a tough spot in their UEFA Champions League group as they are currently in third spot in Group C with four points from four games.

If Inter Milan defeat Viktoria Plzen at home, the Catalan club will be out of the competition regardless of their result. Xavi, however, refused to rule out the small of getting through to the knockout stages as he told the media ahead of the game (via barcelona.com):

"It's not a miracle that we are asking for. There is still some small hope. There are always uncertainties when you are depending on other results. It's an uncomfortable situation. But we have to go out and play the game. These things happen in football. And why can't something happen tomorrow? It's not in our hands, but there is still a small hope."

Xavi further labeled the competition cruel for his team:

"We should never lose that hope. It's a shame we didn't get points in Munich or Milan. This competition has been cruel to us. We can only wait and see what happens."

He continued:

"Whatever happens in Milan, we still have to play well and compete. We have to show that we are able to beat what we believe to be one of the strongest teams in the world. We have to show how good we are and that the game in Munich was just unfortunate.

"We need to get results based on our football. We know what we need to do to play well and to dominate games. We need to win this game to show that what happened in the Champions League was just an accident."

Xavi's hopes will, in all likelihood, not come true as Barca look set to drop down into the Europa League for the second consecutive year.

