"We don't deserve...not even a watch" - Guardiola on if Manchester City players and staff deserve bonus if they win Club World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that his players and the club staff do not deserve a bonus even if they win the 2025 Club World Cup. The Premier League defending champions have endured one of their worst campaigns under the Spanish manager.

City have performed below par across competitions this season. The Manchester club are fifth in the league standings with 48 points and trail leaders Liverpool by 22 points. They were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 and were knocked out in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola's side are still in contention for the FA Cup and will face AFC Bournemouth in the quarter-final on Sunday (March 30). They will also compete in the restructured FIFA Club World Cup which will be played in the summer.

In a recent press conference, Guardiola was asked if he and his players would get a bonus if they were to win the Club World Cup. The Spanish manager responded via Sky Sports on X:

"We don't deserve a bonus this season, not even a watch,"

Manchester City have recorded 22 wins, eight draws, and 15 losses in 45 matches across competitions this season. Their loss record is the worst ever recorded in a single campaign by a team coached by Pep Guardiola.

Who will Manchester City face in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Manchester City will look to defend their Club World Cup title when the tournament kicks off in the United States from June 14. The Cityzen won the trophy in 2023 under the old format, defeating Brazilian team Fluminense 4-0 in the final to lift their first-ever Club World Cup title.

Pep Guardiola's sides are grouped alongside Wydad AC, Al-Ain, and Juventus. They will kick off their title defense on June 18 against Morrocan side Wydad, before taking on Al-Ain and Juventus on June 22 and 26, respectively.

