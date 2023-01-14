“We deserve this title” – Barcelona star makes confident claim ahead of Super Cup final against Real Madrid 

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba is in a confident mood ahead of the Supercopa de Espana showdown against Real Madrid on January 15.

The Blaugrana secured a penalty shootout win against Real Betis in the semi-finals earlier this week to book their slot for the final.

Manager Xavi Hernandez, however, was very disappointed with his team's performance and criticized his players. He said (via Football Espana):

“We have made life very difficult for ourselves. We haven’t known how to defend as well as at the Metropolitano. We want to play that much-desired final. The path [to follow] is that of the first half, not that of the second. We lacked mentality. The first was fantastic, but not in the second. We have not been at the necessary level, especially without the ball. Betis have dominated us.”

Alba acknowledged that the team deserved criticism from Xavi. Ahead of the final on Sunday, he said (via Football Espana):

“We have to dominate both defensively and offensively. It is true that we have many opportunities when attacking, and it was shown that when we can play in the opponent’s half, we do really well. We have to watch the cons, we can do better, but I think we are working well.”

Barcelona, however, are on the brink of winning their first trophy under Xavi's tutelage. Alba claimed that the team have progressed a lot since the club legend's appointment as manager in 2021. He further added that the Blaugrana deserve to win the final against Real Madrid.

He said:

“When he arrived at Barca, people were very excited. He has made history at the club as a player. As a coach, he is doing well but in the end this is about titles, which is everyone’s desire. I see the team very united, and I think we deserve this title.”

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to Carlo Ancelotti's record

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is known to be a specialist in winning trophies and finals. When the media pointed that out to Xavi ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final, the Spaniard said (via MARCA):

"You don't give me any hope, do you? Records are for breaking, and you should remember that I've also been very lucky in finals. ?? We need to know where we are as a group, and you telling me that Ancelotti hasn't lost a final since 2010 only motivates me more."

