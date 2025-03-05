"We do not deserve you", "Owe everything to him tonight" - Fans hail Liverpool star's 'heroic' performance in 1-0 win over PSG

Fans took to social media to hail Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he ensured the Reds kept a clean sheet against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, March 5. The Brazilian goalkeeper's brilliant display at the Parc des Princes ensured a hard-fought 1-0 win for the Reds in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Although PSG controlled the ball and overpowered the Reds, their forwards simply could not breach Alisson's goal. The 32-year-old played the full 90 minutes, making nine saves and 11 recoveries. He faced an expected goals on target (xGOT) of 2.26.

After the match, fans took to X to hail the Liverpool shot-stopper as one of the best goalkeepers in the world with comments like these:

"Alisson Becker we do not deserve you," a fan wrote.

"we owe everything to alisson becker tonight," another fan wrote.

"How that has just happened I don’t know but, special, special night. Alisson you are a legend," another posted.

"THAT WIN IS FOR ALISSON!!! " a fan said.

"Alisson laughs in the face of xG. Mad game." a fan wrote.

"Alisson by the way. Game saving heroic performance genuinely," another wrote.

Liverpool survive PSG onslaught as Harvey Elliott snatches late winner

Liverpool made off with an unbelievable 1-0 win over PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. With all the odds against the English club, they pulled off a robbery - snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Parisians had 70% possession and completed 630 passes, with a pass completion rate of 91%. They also had 27 shots with 10 on target, creating three big chances in total, but they didn't manage to put any away. PSG created an xG of 1.82.

The Reds had just 30% possession and two shots in the game, worth just 0.27xG. One of them produced Harvey Elliott's 87th minute winner.

Liverpool will now be the favorites to progress to the quarterfinals ahead of the upcoming Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on March 11.

