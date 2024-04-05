"We deserved more" - Alejandro Garnacho reacts on social media after Manchester United's 4-3 loss to Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United suffered another disappointment when they lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4. The Red Devils were inches away from a crucial win but conceded two goals in the additional time and the Blues emerged victorious (4-3).

After the game, Garnacho took to social media and shared his disappointment, which was a step back from the team's effort to finish in the top five.

"Very hurt. We deserved more, we gave everything and we got nothing from this game. New opportunity on sunday to show what we can do. Thanks to travelling fans for always supporting us," the Argentine left winger wrote on Instagram.

The Red Devils are nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and will look to get back on track when they host league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho has appeared in 40 games across all competitions for Manchester United this season, with nine goals and four assists.

"Alejandro Garnacho's game is more similar to mine," says former Manchester United star

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the best Manchester United players and the club views him as a cornerstone of their system moving forward.

Recently, former Red Devils' star Nani opened up about Garnacho's playing style, saying that it is similar to his.

"When I watch Garnacho, he reminds me of myself. He even has the No.17 shirt – the same number I wore. When he changed to that number this season, he started scoring some goals, so that's been good for him. He's not afraid of taking defenders on, making the runs, making assists. He's a very good player, he has so much time to improve his game and get stronger. He will be fantastic in the future," Nani said, via The Mirror.

"His game is more similar to mine when I was at United than Cristiano's. He's a very exciting player and I hope in the future he can win titles with the club and help it to be successful again."

The 18-year-old left winger is in his debut season with Manchester United and is under contract through the summer of 2028. His market value is €40 million.

