"We deserved the victory" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino delivers verdict on Champions League win over Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino was extremely delighted with his team's performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday. The French club defeated the Spanish heavyweights 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

The Argentine spoke to PSG TV after the match and stated that Les Parisiens deserved the victory against Real Madrid.

He rallied his team to maintain this level of performance for the rest of the season. The Argentine also reminded everyone that they are in for a tough battle in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next month.

He said:

"I think it was amazing the performance, I am very pleased for the players. I think we deserved the victory. In the last minute, in the last action, it was good. But in that moment you only enjoy it for a few seconds, because in your mind it's 'ok in three weeks we have the next game.' I think Real Madrid is an amazing team, a very good team and it's always difficult to play there."

He further added:

"But if we show this type of performance and this level I think we have to hope that we can be in the next stage. It's important for us, for the confidence, and now we have three weeks to prepare the game. I think it's always better when you get this type of feeling, it's always easier."

Since taking charge as PSG's manager in January 2021, Pochettino has had his ups and downs. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was heavily criticized by the media for poor performance in Ligue 1 during the 2020-21 season as Lille took away the title.

Despite being appointed mid-way into that season, many experts and fans weren't happy with the Argentine's tactical setup. Come this season, Paris Saint-Germain currently occupy the top spot in the Ligue 1 points table with 59 points from 24 matches. However, Pochettino has lost some crucial ties this season, including the French Super Cup final and the round of 16 tie in the Coupe de France.

As a result, the whole PSG squad was under enormous pressure to bring their A-game to the Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid. Les Parisiens were well prepared for the tie as they dominated the match and secured a much-needed 1st leg win.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal in 95th minute leaving the Los Blancos in absolute dismay.

Has Mauricio Pochettino finally helped PSG to find the momentum that they need?

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has always been under scrutiny and this season many wanted him to be gone by this summer. Experts and fans criticized Pochettino's tactical ability and the identity of the club's play on the pitch.

However, over the past few weeks, the French club have been picking up victories consistently as they've won their last three matches. They have now finally found the momentum that they desperately need for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid were absolutely outclassed by Les Parisiens in the Champions League tie on Tuesday. PSG pressed high against a side that were coming into the match with a defensive mindset.

With the help of Kylian Mbappe, Acharaf Hakimi and Marco Veratti, Pochettino was successful in attempting counter pressing moves which resulted in some great chances. The Argentine also appointed the likes of Marquinhos and Danilo Perriera to overpower Real Madrid if they decide to play long during the match. In the end, it was certainly a great night for the Argentine, who finally gained some respect from his players.

