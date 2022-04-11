"We deserved to win" - Kevin de Bruyne lauds 'excellent' Manchester City performance and admits Premier League title race isn't over after Liverpool draw 

Manchester City played out a Premier League classic against Liverpool earlier today which saw the game end 2-2.

Sky Blues' central midfielder Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated large parts of the game and opened the scoring as his shot was deflected off Joel Matip.

After the game, while speaking to Sky Sports, De Bruyne thought the three points should've stayed at the Etihad.

"We deserved to win..."

"We played excellent. We should have scored more and it is what it is. I think we had the upper hand and we keep going. I think it was great game and we created enough to win the game."

City found themselves in the lead twice, courtesy of the Belgian as well as Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

However, Liverpool replied in kind both times thanks to Diego Jota and Sadio Mane.

The Manchester City VS Liverpool rivalry continues

After an intense 90 minutes of football, the points were shared for a second time this season.

Each team putting a point on the board still means the league is still up for grabs for either team to get their hands on.

Only one point separates the two with seven games to play and both have their fair share of tough games towards the back end of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been battling out for the title over the last couple of seasons and have identified themselves as two of the greatest teams English football has ever seen.

Before the game, former Reds player Jamie Carragher also said that the rivalry between the two sides was one of the most competitive football spectacles ever.

"Liverpool versus Manchester City has become the greatest, most intense and highest quality rivalry in English football history."

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's footballing genius, the bout between the two sides is never boring.

Goal-line clearances, phenomenal finishes, red cards, dodgy decisions, you name it, the match will have it.

The on-going rivalry between Merseyside and Manchester has become such a global event that even American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul was invested in it.

With the world now knowing how much passion and entertainment the Premier League has to offer, could we see it shape into the sporting spectacle the Superbowl has become?

Football fans will hope not, but they surely wouldn't mind seeing more games like this one.

