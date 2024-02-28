"We were destroyed" - Jose Mourinho reveals reason for visiting Cristiano Ronaldo's house after Real Madrid's 2012 UCL elimination

Jose Mourinho has revealed why he visited Cristiano Ronaldo's house following Real Madrid's elimination from the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League in the semifinals.

Los Blancos faced Bayern Munich in the last-four. After a 2-1 defeat in Munich, Mourinho's side had a stunning start to the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo netted an early brace to give his side an aggregate lead. Arjen Robben pulled one back for Bayern to bring the tie to all square, and the game headed to penalties.

Ronaldo, who scored from the spot past Manuel Neuer earlier in the game, stepped up to take Los Merengues' first kick but was brilliantly denied by the German goalkeeper.

Neuer pulled off an identical save in the next shot from Kaka. Iker Casillas, though, saved Toni Kroos and Phillip Lahm's efforts to bring his side right back into it. Sergio Ramos, though, skied his effort, and Bastian Schweinsteiger netted to hand Bayern the ticket to the final at the Allianz Arena.

Mourino has now revealed how devastated he was after the game, saying (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I cried driving home after the Bayern defeat. It was the only time I did it. Later, I get a call from Jorge Mendes: "Do me a favour: go to Cristiano's house because he's dead."

Mourinho added:

"I told him: "I'm also dead. But I did it, prepare yourself, no tears and let's go to Cristiano's house. We were destroyed."

While Cristiano Ronaldo later went on to win four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, none of them were under Mourinho. The Portuguese coach parted ways with Los Blancos following the 2012-13 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid avenged the Bayern Munich defeat two seasons later

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich met in the semifinals once again in the 2013-14 season. Bayern were the defending European champions, having won the competition the previous season.

Los Blancos won the first leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu, courtesy of a goal from Karim Benzema. However, they tore apart Pep Guardiola's Bayern in the second leg in Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a 4-0 win in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, two players who failed to convert in the 2011-12 semifinal penalty shootout, bagged braces. Madrid would go on to win the competition that year.