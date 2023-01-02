“We are determined to drive it out of our game” – FA release statement after Nottingham Forest fans aim controversial chant at Chelsea 

The FA have released a statement after controversial chants were made by Nottingham Forest fans towards their Chelsea counterparts during the 1-1 Premier League clash between the teams.

One particular term, 'Rent Boy', is the matter of investigation here. Crown prosecution recently termed the word as a slur towards the LGBTQ+ community. The Blues' LGBTQ+ and Friends supporter group asked the FA to take action over the use of the slur during the match in focus.

An FA Spokesperson has now reacted to the incident that took place during the Premier League clash, telling Mirror Football (via Football.London):

"We strongly condemn the use of the term 'Rent Boy' and we are determined to drive it out of our game. We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term."

The matter will be fully investigated. The Club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be fully investigated.

The spokesperson further added that the organization is dedicated to ensuring a safe environment for fans of all identities.

"Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch."

Chelsea-supporting LGBTQ+ group hopes to see the issue resolved

Chelsea-supporting LGBTQ+ group, Chelsea Pride, hopes to see the issue get resolved quickly. They released a statement that read:

"Day 1 of 2023 and we start with challenging homophobic chanting within a game. Yesterday at The City Ground, a homophobic chant was sung by a proportion of Forest fans. This chant is seen as being discriminatory by the CPS and has the potential of being prosecuted as a Hate Crime. But still it's being sung with the stands at football."

The statement added that the authorities need to tighten up their act in such matters:

"We challenge the football authorities to now change their stance and start to hold clubs and football fans more accountable for discriminatory language that's being used within stadiums toward the LGBTQ+ community. If the CPS are now taking this seriously, then the FA needs to change it own rule books. Discrimination has no place in football. We have to educate and change this behaviour. It's not harmless banter. Just because it doesn't offend you, does not mean it's not offending others. Our friends, our allies, want to see a change. We all do."

The statement concluded:

"We would also love to see football commentators call this behaviour out on TV. You are quick to apologise for any bad language being heard but why not challenge it? The chant sang yesterday was clear as day on TV. Change will only happen if we all work together. Football should be a game for everyone. Help us create that change. Say no to hate."

