“We didn’t have a friendship, of course” - Al-Rayyan star opens up on training with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Former Leeds United striker Rodrigo has opened up about training with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

The Al-Rayyan star was at the Spanish capital between the summers of 2009 and 2010, a period which allowed him to train beside Ronaldo. After a successful spell at Manchester United, the Al-Nassr striker joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 on a reported €94 million deal.

Although the duo never shared the pitch for Real Madrid, Rodrigo trained with the Portuguese icon, the experience of which he described as (via TheNassrZone):

“We didn't have a friendship, of course. I was training with the first team at the time and in the few moments that I had the opportunity to meet him, he was always a very nice person, very respectful, despite being a great figure in the world of football.

"On a personal level, I think he deserves everything. What he achieved, both personally and professionally, is because he is a good person.”

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo enjoyed the best spell of his career at Santiago Bernabeu, where he scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions. He won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League trophy on four occasions with the Spanish giants.

In 2018, Ronaldo completed a transfer to Juventus for a reported €117 million, where he spent three years. He then returned to Manchester United before departing for Saudi Arabia in January 2023 following a mutual contract termination at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick reveals Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Brazilian teenage wonderkid Endrick, meanwhile, has revealed that he wishes to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo once he arrives in the Spanish capital. The 17-year-old Palmeiras star will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 once he turns 18.

Considered to be one of the brightest talents in Brazil, the striker has 60 senior appearances for his current employers and has bagged 17 goals.

Speaking about Ronaldo, he told Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Goal):

"He's (Cristiano Ronaldo) my biggest idol, a player who broke all records by being an exemplary, dedicated player.

"He is more than an athlete, he is a guy that everyone should have as an example, because no matter the moment, he wants to be the best, he wants to win titles, he wants to achieve milestones, in addition to being a person who shows humility."

Once he arrives at Real Madrid, Endrick will be accompanied by fellow Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. He's already recorded two caps for his country, but is yet to score.