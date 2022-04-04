"We didn’t see it at Real Madrid and Juventus" - Noel Whelan says frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo didn't know what he was walking into at Manchester United

Noel Whelan has claimed that “serial winner” Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t know how poor Manchester United were before signing for them. Whelan has also urged Manchester United to hold on to their top scorer and build their team around the 37-year-old.

Following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United are set to endure their fifth straight trophyless season. The no. 7, on the other hand, will go without a trophy for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Lionel Messi Conquered Spain.



Diego Maradona Conquered Italy.



Wayne Rooney Conquered England.



Cristiano Ronaldo Conquered them all!!! Lionel Messi Conquered Spain.Diego Maradona Conquered Italy.Wayne Rooney Conquered England.Cristiano Ronaldo Conquered them all!!! https://t.co/lyrzjeSRT0

Ronaldo’s current contract doesn’t run out until June 2023, but Football Insider has claimed that a pre-mature exit could be on the cards. Whelan believes the exit rumors are emerging from the Portuguese’s frustration, who was unaware of the gulf in quality between United and England’s top clubs. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League striker said:

“You can see a frustration in Ronaldo that we have not see at other clubs. We didn’t see it at Real Madrid and Juventus. He is a serial winner and that is not the case at Man United.”

He added:

“I don’t think he realised how far behind Liverpool and Man City they are. It’s been a real mixed bag this season. They’ve looked all over the place at times. There’s been no structure in their play. There’s been turmoil from top to bottom. He didn’t realise what he was walking into. That has been the problem. It has shocked him as well as a lot of other people.”

Whelan then claimed that letting the Portuguese leave would be “damning” for United, insisting they must do everything to keep him in Manchester.

“If Ronaldo goes it will be damning for their marketing campaign. He is their main man. He is the biggest name at that club. What does it say if you’re selling your best player, your top scorer? I would not let Ronaldo let go. They should be building the team around him.”

The former Real Madrid man is Manchester United’s leading scorer in the Premier League this season by a good country mile. In 24 league appearances, he has pitched in with 12 goals. He also scored six goals in the Champions League before being knocked out by Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo could depart if Manchester United do not secure Champions League football

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City, United have slipped down to seventh position. It leaves the club with a real possibility of having to play in either the Europa League or the Conference League next season.

Fifth-placed Arsenal, who are level on points (54) with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have two games in hand, are the favorites for a top-four finish. However, if the Gunners slip up in the final weeks, United (51 points) could have an opening.

If an opportunity presents itself, the Red Devils must make it a point to take it. Without Champions League football, it could be extremely difficult to keep the five-time winner of the competition at Old Trafford next season.

United have a head-to-head clash against Arsenal later this month, and the Red Devils simply have to collect all three points in that match.

