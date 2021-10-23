“We didn’t win this game in the lottery” – Daniel Farke “respectful” towards Chelsea but convinced Norwich City have a chance

Chelsea and Norwich City are set to lock horns in their ninth Premier League game of the season this afternoon.

Canaries manager Daniel Farke has warned that his team will approach the game without fear despite being the underdogs. The tactician was quoted as saying:

"This is why we love this game. Let's be honest, nine out of 10 games the side sitting top at home against the side sitting bottom will win. It couldn't be more complicated for a side recently promoted and sitting in position 20 in the Premier League."

“"But if we are at the top of our game, and we can produce a top class performance, we have the chance to win points wherever we go. We have to give ourselves a chance to be there with a surprising result."

He added:

"We're not fearful. We are proud that all the hard work we have done allows us to play this game."

The 44-year-old also stressed the need for his players to believe in themselves as they face the gargantuan task of surviving in the Premier League. He said:

"If we didn’t back ourselves, or didn’t trust ourselves then we should just say after promotion, ‘Can we stay in the Championship or even better League One where we can win many games?’ You want to compete with the best clubs, not just in this country but even in the world."

"We didn't win this game in the lottery. We are respectful of their qualities and their strengths but convinced we have a chance."

The German manager concluded:

"We know that we face the toughest task in world football; world class coach, world class players, reigning Champions League winners, top of the best league in the world. It couldn't be harder but we're looking forward to this game."

Can Chelsea maintain their momentum this weekend?

Chelsea have won four of their last five Premier League games

Chelsea have been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season.

The Blues are currently leading the league table with 19 points in eight games so far. They'll be looking to extend their lead by picking up a victory against Norwich City this afternoon. However, a question mark exists over their chances of winning.

Chelsea will be without their attacking duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who were both injured during their Champions League clash with Malmo in midweek.

Considering that Norwich City have kept clean sheets in their last two Premier League games, the task will be for Thomas Tuchel to find solutions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh