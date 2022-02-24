"We didn't take any risks"- Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United lacked aggression in the first half against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has criticized his side's performance in the first half of their clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Diego Simeone's side in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid took an early lead thanks to a goal from Joao Felix. United were unable to create goal-scoring opportunities or retain possession during the first half and were dominated by Diego Simeone's side. United's gameplay improved in the second half of the game. They were rewarded for their improved performance when Anthony Elanga scored an equalizer in the 80th minute.

Atletico Madrid were made to rue their missed opportunities. The Spanish club hit the frame of United's goal on multiple occasions on the night. Rangnick was highly critical of his side's first-half display.

"We were too apprehensive with the ball [in the first half]. We didn't take any risks when we were in possession of the ball, we just played in our own half, without any deeps runs, without physicality, and it is difficult against a team like Atletico, conceding an early goal," said Rangnick in a post-match press conference.

Ralf Rangnick, however, was pleased with his side's second-half performance. The German was delighted with the fight and the resilience his side showed against Atletico Madrid.

"I don't know if I rescued it, but after the performance in the first half, it could only get better because of how we played in the first half. In the second half we were much better, we had possession in areas that mattered, and I think another ten minutes to play we might have even won the game."

Ralf Rangnick's decision to substitute Marcus Rashford for Anthony Elanga in the 75th minute proved effective as the teenager scored for the Red Devils five minutes after coming on. Elanga has become the scorer of crucial goals for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United are returning to form at the right time

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Despite producing another shaky performance against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Manchester United continued their positive run of results. The Red Devils have won three and drawn two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Rangnick's side currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League. They will head into the second leg of their round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on the back of a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitanoitano.

The Red Devils are beginning to hit their stride under Ralf Rangnick as they approach a crucial stage of the season. Manchester United will be keen to end the season in the top-four of the Premier League and reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

