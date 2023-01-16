“We have to have some discipline” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Chelsea’s hijack of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk joined Chelsea despite being heavily linked with Arsenal over the course of the January transfer window. While the Gunners had three of their bids rejected, the Blues agreed to match Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of almost €100 million plus add-ons.

A player of Mudryk's profile and talent is certainly a massive addition to any team. Mikel Arteta, however, is not worried about missing out on the Ukrainian.

After his team's convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Arteta told Sky Sports (via Express):

"I am happy with the players we have. We always try to improve the squad. We have to be consistent with the targets we want. The club is the first one that is trying, but I think as well we have to have some discipline."

Arteta further added:

"We can get those players [that we already have] better so let's focus on that. We had injuries which are not helpful but we go [again] tomorrow, we go day by day. The window is open and we try to improve the team. The club is willing, they have my support and we'll try and do it together."

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with the win. Arteta lauded his team's performance during the game as he told the media afterward (via Express):

"Everything we ask, they are so willing to try and do. They are a terrific group of players. I think today we went another step. We won last season in big stadiums, but the way we won today was really pleasing to watch, it shows not only determination and courage but you have to have the belief and quality to do it against this team."

Mykhaylo Mudryk, on the other hand, was unveiled as a Chelsea player during the Blues' clash against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are still a force to reckon with despite losing Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea

Arsenal remain the leaders of the Premier League and the team to beat despite losing out to Chelsea for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners put on a spectacle during their Premier League clash against Tottenham and earned a 2-0 win. They now have 47 points on the board after 18 games and are leading second-placed Manchester City by eight points.

