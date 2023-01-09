"We don't disrespect the legend like that" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe blasts French Football president for comments on Zinedine Zidane

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has slammed French football president Noel Le Graet for his comments on Zinedine Zidane.

Le Graet criticized the former Real Madrid manager after reports emerged that he could be appointed as the next Brazil men's national team coach. Reports picked up pace shortly after Didier Deschamps' tenure as the French national team's head coach was extended until 2026.

Zidane, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Les Blues and led the team to the final in 2006, was reportedly the favorite to take over from Deschamps following the 2022 World Cup. However, as things turned out, the latter was handed an extension and the former is now being linked with the Brazil job.

France football president's comments on the footballing legend did not go down well with Kylian Mbappe. The PSG forward and 2018 World Cup winner slammed Le Graet, saying an individual of the legendary midfielder's caliber should not be disrespected.

Here's what Mbappe had to say about the comments from the French football president:

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that."

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️

OKDiario has linked the former Juventus midfielder with the Brazil job.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Brazil want to make Zinedine Zidane the new coach of the national side!



(Source: Brazil want to make Zinedine Zidane the new coach of the national side!(Source: @okdiario 🚨 Brazil want to make Zinedine Zidane the new coach of the national side! 🇧🇷👔🇫🇷 (Source: @okdiario) https://t.co/M7pHjHI4Da

However, L'Equipe has now claimed that he has turned down the offer from the Selecao, along with those from Portugal and the United States of America. The legendary Frenchman last managed Real Madrid, choosing to walk away from the role in 2021.

What France football president commented on Zidane that forced a comment from Mbappe

Le Graet, during a conversation with Bartoli Time (via RMC Sport), said that he doesn't care if Zidane chooses to join Brazil as their national team's head coach.

He went as far as to claim that he has never met the former Real Madrid manager and that the association never considered appointing him as the next France coach. Instead, they were solely focused on extending Deschamps' contract with the national team.

"Zidane in Brazil? I don't care. He does what he wants, it's none of my business. I've never met him. We never considered parting with Didier," Le Graet said.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Noël Le Graët se lâche sur Zidane dans Bartoli Time sur RMC : "Zidane au Brésil ? J'en ai rien à secouer. Il fait ce qu'il veut, ça ne me regarde pas. Je ne l'ai jamais rencontré. On n'a jamais envisagé de se séparer de Didier." Noël Le Graët se lâche sur Zidane dans Bartoli Time sur RMC : "Zidane au Brésil ? J'en ai rien à secouer. Il fait ce qu'il veut, ça ne me regarde pas. Je ne l'ai jamais rencontré. On n'a jamais envisagé de se séparer de Didier." 💥 Noël Le Graët se lâche sur Zidane dans Bartoli Time sur RMC : "Zidane au Brésil ? J'en ai rien à secouer. Il fait ce qu'il veut, ça ne me regarde pas. Je ne l'ai jamais rencontré. On n'a jamais envisagé de se séparer de Didier." https://t.co/odyOBSQpHF

It remains to be seen whether the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner will take up the Brazil job. The Selecao are currently without a head coach after long-time coach Tite stepped down following their quarterfinal exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

