"We are dissatisfied" - Thomas Tuchel claims Harry Kane is 'unhappy' due to his lack of involvement at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has said that striker Harry Kane is dissatisfied with the situation of things at the club at present. The experienced England international has failed to exert his influence on games in the past week as the Bavarian giants lost successive games.

Tuchel has come under a great deal of pressure after seeing his side lose twice in the space of a few days. The perennial champions first suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hand of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They then lost 1-0 against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Harry Kane was hardly involved for Bayern in both games despite featuring from the start in both of them. Tuchel saw his side record just one shot on target from both games, underlining the lack of involvement of his experienced striker.

Tuchel recently said that Harry Kane is frustrated with his performances, and as manager, he is surprised at the level of his side. Speaking ahead of a must-win Bundesliga clash against Bochum, the German manager revealed that he is surprised at how their training levels haven't translated to match situations recently.

He said (via Irish Examiner Sport):

"Harry already knows what he's doing. And of course he's unhappy with the way he's involved at the moment. And we are dissatisfied with how we find and don't find him (in games)."

He added:

"I have very rarely, perhaps never before, seen such a discrepancy between performances in training and matches, the way he scores, the way he leads the team, the way his team wins. It's unbelievable. It's absolutely world-class.

"And then how little we find him in the game? That's a bit indicative of the current situation. But he's the one who behaves like a captain. That's why everything's okay with Harry. He's low maintenance at the very highest level."

Harry Kane has been very prolific for Bayern Munich since joining the side from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. The England captain has scored 28 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Thomas Tuchel under pressure as Bayern Munich slump continues

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is under a great deal of pressure after watching his side lose a third game in the space of eight days. They fell to a 3-2 defeat away from home against Bochum, leaving them eight points off the pace in the league.

Tuchel narrowly led the side to the Bundesliga title in 2022-23 thanks to a final-day capitulation from leaders Borussia Dortmund. This season, however, he's has had no such good fortune on his side as his side may yet end the season without silverware.

Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal, and are behind in their Champions League last 16 tie against Lazio after losing the first leg. Names like Hansi Flick and Zinedine Zidane have been mentioned as potential replacements for Tuchel.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there are talks in the Bayern hierarchy regarding Tuchel's future.