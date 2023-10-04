"We are here to dominate"; "Looking scary for Porto already" - Barcelona fans react as Xavi names starting XI for UCL fixture

Barcelona supporters have fervently expressed their confidence after Xavi revealed the starting XI for their UEFA Champions League match against Porto on October 4.

As the Blaugrana are ready to face their opponents, fans have voiced their expectations with some predicting that things already look daunting for their opponents.

The location of the match, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, has temporarily played host to Barca's matches, given the ongoing renovations at Camp Nou. Yet, this change of venue hasn't diminished the team's spirit.

This was clear when Barcelona obliterated Belgium's Royal Antwerp in their first UCL group game with an emphatic 5-0 victory just two weeks earlier.

A standout performance came from Atletico Madrid's on-loan star, Joao Felix, who netted twice and provided a key assist to Robert Lewandowski. Additional goals, including one from the budding talent Gavi and an inadvertent own goal from Jelle Bataille, secured the game for the Catalan giants. So far, it has allowed them to assert their dominance in the group stages.

Currently, Barcelona are on a commendable run, boasting seven victories in their last eight games, aside from a 2-2 stalemate against Mallorca. However, as they prepare for their next European outing, their focus will be on amending a concerning record.

They have secured a mere two triumphs in their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, the other statistics reveal a favorable record against Porto. Barcelona have come out on top in their past four encounters with the Portuguese side.

However, it's worth noting that their last face-off in competitive football was over a decade ago. Barca emerged victorious back then with a 2-0 scoreline in the 2012 UEFA Super Cup.

Supporters swiftly shared their sentiments on X (formerly Twitter) responding to the announced Barcelona lineup, as one wrote:

"Another win today, we are here to dominate."

Another said:

"It's looking scary for Porto already."

Here are a few more reactions from football fans:

Xavi praises Joao Felix's flourishing form at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi has lauded the skills and recent performances of Portuguese forward Joao Felix. He has also hinted that the player's current role with the club allows him to better express his innate talent.

Since joining Barcelona on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid during the transfer deadline day, Joao Felix has displayed impeccable form, quickly becoming a favorite. In merely six appearances, he has already netted thrice and set up two goals for his teammates.

This rapid ascent in form and impact has drawn admiration from Xavi, who believes that Felix is being utilized in a manner that brings out the best in him. Xavi told the press (quotes via GOAL):

"Joao Félix? The summary is that he is happy, very happy, he benefits from a position where he can enhance his talent, he looks out for the team, and all his talent comes out. He is supportive and generous and that is why things are working out for him."

In January 2023, Joao Felix transitioned to Chelsea for a brief six-month loan spell. However, his tenure with the English club was less than memorable, as he found the back of the net a mere four times in 20 outings. Chelsea's subpar performance that season, ending in the lower half of the Premier League, further showed his struggles.

Upon his return to Atletico, it became evident that manager Diego Simeone did not envision a future for him within the team. Eager for a fresh start and a chance to reignite his career, Felix sought a move to Catalonia. Barca, recognizing his potential, brought him on board, and this move appears to be paying off.