"We don’t allow big egos" - Arsenal midfielder takes shot at Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ahead of their Arsenal's clash against Chelsea on Sunday (6 November), Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny has appeared to take a dig at Blues striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

in a recent advert for BT Sport for the weekend's London derby, the former Gunners forward stated (via Twitter):

"Arsenal, nothing personal. I'm back. I'm blue. I'm ready. Let's go."

Elneny reacted to the statement from Aubameyang, subtly stating that the club was stronger without 'big egos'. He told GOAL (via TBR Football):

“We don’t allow big egos. This is the dressing room we have now. Everyone loves each other and everyone works for each other. This is what actually makes our squad really strong, because we don’t have egos in the team.”

The Arsenal midfielder also discussed the impact of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's decision to axe Aubameyang last season and said:

“Everyone looked at themselves because [if] Mikel did that to the captain of the team, what is he going to do with another player? This showed that now we can’t play around. Everyone was scared!"

"Everyone is scared with their position because this happened to Aubameyang. Of course, if anyone is not the captain of the team, does a small mistake, they are going to have the same problem, and no one needs that problem.”

In December of 2021, Arteta dropped Aubameyang from the squad due to a disciplinary breach. The north London outfit would eventually terminate the player's contract, allowing him to leave on a free transfer to Barcelona in January.

The Gabon international returned to the Premier League after signing with Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea will enter Sunday's clash following wins in Europe

Arsenal and Chelsea will clash in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Former colleagues will be reunited as Blues striker Aubameyang faces his old club, which he exited in January under less-than-happy circumstances.

The two teams will resume their Premier League campaigns following an impressive midweek where they secured wins on the continent.

The Blues had to deal with a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb earlier in the season, which culminated in the sacking of their former manager Thomas Tuchel. However, Chelsea made a comeback after going a goal down to beat the Croatian outfit 2-1 on 2 November to snatch all three points.

Arsenal had to make do with a nervy 1-0 win over FC Zurich on 3 November and they will be hoping to improve on that performance when they face the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have only dropped points in away games this season, and they will be hoping to take the game to the Blues, who are enjoying an unbeaten streak in front of their fans.

