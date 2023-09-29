"We don’t have fear for Liverpool" - Tottenham star fires warning ahead of showdown with Jurgen Klopp and company

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face high-flying Liverpool in their Matchday Seven clash in the Premier League. Both sides are yet to lose so far this season and will meet in what should be a thrilling encounter in London, and Spurs are confident.

Liverpool have looked like they are back to their best this season, with five wins and a draw in their opening six league matches. Tottenham, meanwhile, look like a new team under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs have picked up four wins and two draws this season despite facing Arsenal and Manchester United.

Postecoglou has instilled a belief in his players, and they have revealed that they do not fear the Reds. Micky van de Ven made this assertion when speaking to the press ahead of the match and also expressed his admiration for Virgil van Dijk.

"I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again in the stadium, and they will make it a good game from us. We are going to play our own way and play like we want to play. We don’t have fear for Liverpool. I think Virgil was the last couple of years, and this year also one of the best defenders in the Premier League, for sure," he said.

"The year they grabbed the title, he was unbelievable and showed how important he is for Liverpool. He shows how important he is the last couple of years. Yeah, that is my ambition to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and I will work hard for it to make it happen, but I just started, so hopefully I can be there in, I don’t know, how many years," the Dutch added.

The young centre-back is in his first season in the Premier League but has quickly established himself as a key player for Spurs.

Spurs beat Liverpool to Micky van de Ven signing this summer, keen to beat them on the pitch

Tottenham Hotspur were brave in their pursuit of players this summer, adding several quality players to their squad. James Maddison, Brendan Johnson and Van de Ven are some of the summer additions to the North London side.

Van de Ven was on the radar of multiple English sides, including Liverpool, before joining Tottenham. The Dutch U-21 defender was signed for a princely sum of approximately £43 million and has featured in every league game.

Tottenham have only won once in their last 20 league games against the Reds. However, they will be keen to show that their result against Arsenal last weekend was no fluke and defeat them this week.