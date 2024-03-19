“We don’t give Messi the credit he deserves”, “Football is Messi” - Fans react to Guardiola’s opinion on 23-year-old Lionel Messi

An old video surfaced on Tuesday, March 19, in which current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called 23-year-old Lionel Messi the best and most complete player in football during that time.

In 2010, Pep Guardiola was asked about Lionel Messi and whether there had been a better and more complete player than the superstar striker, to which Guardiola said:

"Who is more complete than Messi? I haven't heard anyone say that someone is more complete than Messi. Messi is the best in everything. I have seen him in training every day, not only does he score goals, but he does all the things a player needs to do, the work, the teamwork, understanding the game, at just 23 years old, he is simpy the best."

Fans took to social media and agreed with the Catalan manager's comments on the Argentine megastar, who is currently playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.

"I don't understand why ppl don't understand this statement "to be a complete footballer", football is messi, messi is football," wrote one fan.

"It’s never been a debate," wrote another.

"Recognizing greatness: Pep Guardiola saw the future GOAT in the making."

"At that point he had trained him only two years. It took him one season and a half to acknowledge the absolute genius he had at his disposition. We don't give Messi the credit he deserves sometimes. We took his abnormal talent for granted and that's a bit unfair," wrote a fan.

"It's a shame that we enjoyed their tandem for 4 seasons only."

"He knows messi is the greatest player alive."

"Guy didnt even have word to describe what he was witnessing in training everyday."

"THE GOATTTT, THE KING, THE BEST EVER, THE BEST IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL."

"I love how Pep always been his biggest fan."

"He loves him some Messi so much , it was just natural for him."

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi won every title they competed for with Barcelona

In 2010, Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola had brought Barcelona back to the top of Europe and Spain, while the Argentine superstar had already become a megastar.

Guardiola and Messi spent four years together in Barcelona (2008-2012), winning every title they competed for. More specifically, they claimed La Liga in three straight years (2009-2011), the Copa Del Rey, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, and the Spanish Super Cup three times.

The Catalan manager left in 2012 and moved to Bayern Munich before joining Manchester City in 2016. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi stayed with the Blaugrana through 2021, when he moved to PSG and then Inter Miami in 2023.