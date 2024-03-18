Nasser Al-Khelaifi unwilling to sell PSG star; blocks talks with Real Madrid - Reports

According to El Nacional, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is unwilling to sell Achraf Hakimi to Real Madrid and won't engage in talks with the Spanish giants. Los Blancos reportedly view the right-back as the perfect addition to their defensive line.

According to Le Parisien, PSG plan to offer a new contract to Achraf Hakimi, which will see the 25-year-old defender get a pay rise, in order to convince him to stay. Hakimi's current contract with the French giants expires in the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old defender has appeared in 30 games across all competitions this season, registering four goals and five assists. PSG are on top of Ligue 1 standings and will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Achraf Hakimi came through Real Madrid's youth ranks but played only 17 games for their senior team before being sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund. After a two-year loan-spell at the Bundesliga giants, he was signed by Inter Milan in the summer of 2020.

Now, Los Blancos want to bring him back and bolster their right-back position. Dani Caravajal and Lucas Vazquez, both 32 years of age, are the club's current options at the position.

"We’re building a new team, so it’s not easy": Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes PSG are in a rebuild mode

With Kylian Mbappe looking set to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the club are currently in a rebuild mode.

Al-Khelaifi recently opened up about Mbappe's departure and what it means for the club's future.

"We’re building a new team, so it’s not easy. Players aren’t ready just because we put them together. I’m also proud of our coach (Luis Enrique), who’s doing a fantastic job," he said (via Doha News).

"He’s doing an incredible job building all of this. It’s not just about results; it’s also about how we play, the strategy, the vision. I’m also very proud of the sporting director (Luis Campos), who’s also doing a fantastic job. All the players too. We’re really happy."

Despite assembling teams filled with superstars over the years, Paris Saint-Germain have failed to secure the elusive UEFA Champions League title. It will be interesting to see how the club's rebuild pans out and if they can finally succeed on the European stage.