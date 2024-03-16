"We have the history by our side with more Champions League trophies" - Xavi takes sly dig at PSG as Barcelona draw Paris club in UCL

Xavi shared his confidence about Barcelona's chances to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and move to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The club legend and current manager called the French side the favourites to win their quarter-final clash but expects his team to fight hard in both matchups.

"We know that Paris Saint-Germain are probably the favorites because of the huge transfers that they made...But remember we have the history by our side with more Champions League trophies. I am sure we can compete, we will do our best," Xavi told media after the draw, via Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalans and the Parisians have faced each other three times in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. The "Blaugrana" lead the matchup 2-1, after eliminating PSG in 2015 and 2017. The French side eliminated Barcelona the last time the two European giants met in the 2020-21 UCL Round of 16, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

Xavi says the 'feeling is positive' for Barcelona after PSG draw

Xavi wasn't satisfied with the draw results, as Barcelona have a tough challenge ahead. Still, the Catalans' manager is optimistic about his team's chances and says the 'feeling is positive' heading into April's games.

"It is a very complicated draw, one of the most complicated rivals we could have got. I know Luis Enrique and his staff, how they work. I have confidence and hope. We have one of the most difficult rivals, but we have the second leg at home. It is the moment to dream," Xavi said, per Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Blaugranes.

"The feeling is positive. We have to show it on the pitch, but we have hope and we want to win. It is a decisive moment to showcase this desire."

The Barcelona vs PSG matchup will see Luis Enrique face his former team. Enrique was the Catalans' manager the last time the Blaugrana eliminated PSG back in 2017.

The first leg will be played in Paris on Wednesday, April 10, while the second leg will take place in Spain a week later. Whoever wins will move on to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League to take on the winner of the Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund clash.