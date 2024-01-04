"We don’t know anything about that story" - European giants' director refutes claims that Arsenal have made bid for 23-year-old star

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has strongly denied claims that Arsenal have made an offer for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Sky Sport Italia (via DeadlineDayLive) reported that the Gunners were set to return for Vlahovic this January. The north Londoners have long admired the young forward and missed out on him when he joined Juve from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Vlahovic has been in fine form this season, posting six goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions. He has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, but it was believed the Old Lady would consider selling for €60 million.

However, Giuntoli poured cold water on Arsenal's hopes of signing the Serbia international. He insisted that the striker isn't for sale (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Bid from Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovic? We don’t know anything about that story, there’s nothing. Vlahovic is NOT for sale."

The Gunners look set to enter the January transfer window in search of a new striker. Mikel Arteta's frontline has faltered this season, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka managing just 11 Premier League goals thus far.

Vlahovic has a proven goalscoring resume, particularly prolific during his time at Fiorentina. He bagged 49 goals in 108 games for Viola and has posted 29 in 79 for Juve.

Glen Johnson urges West Ham United to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Glen Johnson tips Eddie Nketiah to head to the London Stadium.

Glen Johnson has told West Ham United they should try and pursue a deal for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. The English frontman has failed to earn a permanent spot in Arteta's starting XI.

Nketiah, 24, has racked up six goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions. He'll be eager for more game time as he hopes to head off to the European Championships with England in the summer.

Johnson thinks it could be a deal for all parties involved. He said (via WestHamZone):

"I think he’d be a good signing for West Ham and if the money’s right, then it could be a good deal for both parties. Nketiah’s shown a lot of promise and potential, but he’s never been a regular starter for Arsenal."

West Ham boss David Moyes has been using Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker. But, the English winger's preferred position is on the right wing.

Johnson feels Nketiah would be given more first-team opportunities by spearheading the Hammers' attack:

"For a striker to find their form, they need lots of game time and if Eddie makes the move to West Ham, he’ll probably be playing every week and then he can show everybody what he’s really capable of."

Arsenal may be wary of allowing Nketiah to leave given their goalscoring troubles this season. Jesus has also dealt with injury issues during his time at the Emirates.