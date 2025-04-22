“We don’t know what the future holds” - Georgios Karagounis backs Cristiano Ronaldo to emulate ex-Arsenal and Chelsea stars in surprise club switch 

Former Greece international Georgios Karagounis has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to follow in the footsteps of ex-Arsenal and Chelsea stars to move to Panathinaikos. CR7's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Portuguese superstar recently turned 40, but has shown no signs of slowing down. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to the MLS, although he could also sign an extension with the Riyadh-based club.

Karagounis, however, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo should move to Greece to join Panathinaikos instead. Interestingly, the Athens-based club has been home to some legendary names over the years, including former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva, and Chelsea icon Michael Essien.

Speaking to Spin Genie, as cited by GOAL, Karagounis added that CR7 would be a good fit at Panathinaikos.

“I’m not sure if we’ll ever see Cristiano Ronaldo at Wrexham, but I’d love to see him in Greece with Panathinaikos," said Karagounis.

He continued:

“Panathinaikos are a great club and although we don’t know what the future holds, Ronaldo is so famous and so are Panathinaikos in Greece. He’s already worn green with Sporting so why not with Panathinaikos, I’d love to see it.”

Gilberto Silva was part of Arsenal's famous 'Invincible' squad, while Michael Essien won the Premier League and the Champions League, among other trophies, with Chelsea.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Chelsea and Arsenal in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Chelsea and Arsenal multiple times in his career. However, CR7 has fared better against the Gunners compared to the Blues.

The Portuguese superstar came up against Arsenal 18 times, all during his time with Manchester United. Ronaldo won nine goals and lost five, scoring nine goals and setting up two more.

CR7 face Chelsea 17 times in his career, entirely during his two stints with the Red Devils. He won five games and lost six more, and managed just two goals and two assists against the Blues.

Ronaldo left Manchester United for the second time in December 2022 after a public fallout with then manager Erik ten Hag. He moved on to Al-Nassr and has continued his goalscoring exploits in the Middle East so far.

The Portuguese superstar has registered 90 goals and 19 assists from 100 games across competitions for the Riyadh-based club so far. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr in 2023.

