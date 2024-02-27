“We don’t know when he got injured” - Pochettino provides fitness update on Chelsea attacker

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that attacker Christopher Nkunku has suffered another injury.

The Blues signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported fee of £52 million. He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action until December. However, he then got a hip injury before returning in late January.

Pochettino has now confirmed that Nkunku will further miss at least three to four weeks of action, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We heard yesterday that Chris Nkunku got injured, but we don’t know when he got injured. He’s undergoing medical assessment."

Expand Tweet

When asked about the extent of the injury, Pochettino said:

“At the moment, three-four weeks out for Chris. I hope.

"I hope no more… It's difficult for Chris as he was flying in pre-season before he got the knee injury. We need to see and evaluate."

Expand Tweet

Nkunku has 10 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season, scoring two goals. He came on in the second half for the Blues in their 1-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's upcoming FA Cup clash against Leeds United

The Blues are set to host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round three days later after their disappointing Carabao Cup defeat. In his pre-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the pressure for Chelsea to progress to the next round.

He said (via Football.London):

"The pressure is always to go through in the competition. To arrive in the final, I think it's a massive achievement. We played very good games to arrive there. I think it is going to be tough for all of the circumstances. We need to be strong, have energy.

"The players want to be there, to be involved and to show that we are in a way that is going to be good for the team and for the club."

Chelsea have had a disappointing 2023-24 Premier League campaign and they find themselves in 11th place in the table. They have, however, done well in cup competitions as they reached the Carabao Cup final.

They will face Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round, having beaten Preston North End and Aston Villa in the third and fourth rounds respectively. Leeds, meanwhile, beat Peterborough and Plymouth Argyle in their previous rounds.