“We don’t need anyone else if we sign him” – Jose Enrique claims Arsenal target will be ‘perfect signing’ for Liverpool

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has urged the Reds to beat Arsenal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Gunners (via The Athletic). However, Enrique believes he will be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 36-year-old took to his official Twitter page to describe Raphinha as 'amazing' and stated that he could be the 'perfect' signing for the Reds.

Enrique replied to a tweet which suggested that Klopp could make Raphinha a better player. He also added that Liverpool would not need any other signings this summer if they complete the move.

"He will be our perfect signing for this season and we don't need anyone else if we sign him."

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes in the summer of 2020. He has gone on to become a key player for the west Yorkshire outfit, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists from 66 matches in all competitions.

His performances for Leeds United have seen him become a regular on the international stage with Brazil. The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists from nine matches for the Selecao.

Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the former Vitoria Guimares man, in addition to Chelsea and Arsenal (via Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal and Liverpool seem well-stocked in attack and might not need to sign Raphinha this summer

Raphinha has been a key player of Leeds United

Liverpool have seemingly completed their transfer activities this summer, having signed Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

The former's arrival for a club-record fee further augments Jurgen Klopp's attack. He will join Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho in attack for the Reds.

Arsenal have also been busy this summer, having extended Eddie Nketiah's contract. They signed Fabio Vieira from Porto and Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. They are on the verge of completing Gabriel Jesus' transfer from Manchester City (via Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m.Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFCArsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. https://t.co/sNcy4TuTks

These transfers could help offset the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Raphina plays predominantly as a winger and his preferred position is currently occupied by Bukayo Saka. Mikel Arteta is unlikely to make any transfers that could potentially hinder the academy graduate's growth at the Emirates.

Furthermore, Liverpool's bolstered attack means Raphinha might not get much playing time if he moves to Anfield.

Barcelona might be his best bet in the event that Ousmane Dembele does not extend his contract with the Blaugrana.

