“We don’t need to stand him any more” – Neymar labelled ‘sneaky’ and ‘lousy’ as Bayern Munich legend launches rant after Al-Hilal transfer

Bayern Munich legend Paul Breitner has launched an extraordinary rant at Neymar, who has joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, 31, enjoyed an eventful 10-year stay in European football, four years with Barcelona and six with PSG. Having arrived from Barcelona on a world record €222 million transfer, the Brazilian largely failed to live up to expectations in Paris.

Although the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League-winner bagged an impressive haul of 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions, he missed more than 100 games for the club due to injury. Despite his undeniable talent, Neymar failed to win the Champions League at PSG and also strike a chord with fans.

There were reports of Neymar's impending exit from the Parc des Princes this summer. Those turned out to be true, though. The Parisians sold him to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a two-year deal worth €160 million (as per L'Equipe) as Neymar ends his sojourn in European football.

Breitner told Bayrischer Rundfunk (via GOAL) that Neymar's departure is good riddance as he 'thanked' the SPL side for signing the Brazilian:

"Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don't need to stand him any more."

Neymar is yet to make his competitive debut for his new side.

What has Al-Hilal manager said about Neymar?

Neymar has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the next chapter of his career, but his debut for Al-Hilal isn't happening anytime soon, as the Brazilian superstar is nursing an injury.

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has said that Neymar - who injured his ankle in February - is still not back to full fitness. He said in a press conference:

“Neymar is an innovative and creative player, and he will help us to improve, but he has a slight injury now, and I don’t know when he will return. Maybe he will be ready in mid-September.

“I don’t know how the Brazilian national team (could have) called him, he is not ready."

Neymar was greeted on Saturday by 60,000 people at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.