Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique recently replied to Stan Wawrinka's message where the Swiss tennis player called out the 36-year-old for decline in the Davis Cup's audience.

Wawrinka shared his opinion after only a handful of fans came to witness the tennis clash between France and Switzerland in Manchester.

The three-time Grand Slam winner pointed out Gerard Pique and Kosmos Group, in connection to the deal they had with the Davis Cup, which was called off earlier this year.

The former Barcelona defender is the president of the Kosmos Group and initiated the format change in the Davis Cup by introducing an end-of-season World Cup-style format in 2019.

In 2018, the Group signed a deal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to run the tournament for the next 25 years. However, the agreement was short-lived as it was officially called off by the ITF earlier this year for undisclosed reasons.

Hence, as Wawrinka came forward to blame the former Barcelona defender, Pique responded with a cold reply.

He shared a screenshot of last year's Davis Cup group stage attendance, stating that his company no longer organizes the tennis tournament.

"Last year attendance in the group stage. You can compare it for yourself @stanwawrinka. We don’t organize it anymore. Ask the @ITFTennis…," Pique wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stan Wawrinka's Switzerland endured a 3-0 defeat against France in the Group B Davis Cup fixture. Ugo Humbert defeated Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4, while Adrian Mannarino overcame Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

The match was ultimately sealed by the pair of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. They defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler and Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Gerard Pique enjoys a romantic outing with girlfriend Clara Chia

Gerard Pique pictured at the Spain GP Motorcycle Racing

Barcelona Legend Gerard Pique and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, were recently seen enjoying some quality time together in the sea near Beach Sunj on Lopud Island, Croatia. The couple was first captured splashing around a blue paddleboard in the sea.

They later settled on it for a while, enjoying each other's company. Pique was dressed in blue and white swimming trunks, while his girlfriend sported an olive green bikini in the photos.

The couple were also spotted having lunch together on their luxurious yacht. As reported by a football journalist, Gerard Pique and Clara Chia have now moved to the former Barcelona player's old mansion, where he used to live with his ex-partner, Shakira.