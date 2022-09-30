“We don’t play against Haaland, we play against Man City” – Erik ten Hag makes bold claim on how Manchester United can beat Pep Guardiola and company

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced that the Red Devils have what it takes to hand Manchester City their first defeat of the season this weekend.

Manchester United have not played a game in two weeks due to the international break. However, they are scheduled to return to action in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils will take on arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2). With both teams going into the match on the back of good form, the Manchester derby is expected to be a treat for fans.

Manchester City have not tasted defeat in the league this season, winning five and drawing two of their seven games so far. They sit just one point behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the standings.

Manchester United, though, can take confidence from their recent run of form in the English top flight. They have won each of their last four league games and will be looking to add to that on Sunday.

Erling Haaland, who has hit the ground running since joining the Cityzens in the summer, is expected to give the Red Devils a headache. However, Ten Hag is not fixated on keeping the Norwegian at bay.

The Manchester United manager insisted that he is confident that his team can beat Pep Guardiola's side. Ten Hag, though, stressed the need for his players to have that belief and be united. He told a press conference [via The Manchester Evening News]:

"We don't play against Haaland, we play against Man City. We are convinced of our capabilities. If we act as a team then we can beat our opponents. That is the belief we need, and we need it even more Sunday."

Haaland has been on splendid form going into the match against Manchester United

Manchester City forked out a sum of £51 million to acquire Haaland's services from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. They also beat other top clubs in Europe to the striker's signature.

The Cityzens are already reaping the rewards of their efforts and investment as Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm. He has found the back of the net 11 times in seven league games, while also providing an assist.

Haaland has also scored three goals in two UEFA Champions League appearances for Manchester City. He will be keen to add to the tally when he faces Manchester United on Sunday.

