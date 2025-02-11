“We don’t really know what he is anymore” - Paul Scholes says he’s ‘disappointed’ with Arsenal superstar

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says he's disappointed with Declan Rice's role in the Arsenal team. The Gunners star was signed from West Ham United in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €116.60 million.

Since then, the English international has been used as a number six and in a box-to-box role. In the recent past, Rice has largely operated as a number eight, which seems to have Scholes scratching his head.

Claiming that he's unsure of what kind of player the former Hammers midfielder is anymore, Scholes told The Overlap (via Football 365):

“Declan Rice, I’m a little disappointed with him because I think he’s been put in a place where we don’t really know what he is anymore."

Trending

“Is he that holding midfield player? Is he the one, I’ve heard people like Gary Neville say he should be the one getting forward, scoring goals. I’ve never seen him that way. I think he’s almost become a little bit stuck in not really knowing what he is and Arteta knowing what he is," he added.

Declan Rice's more attacking role has paid dividends lately, with the 26-year-old scoring three goals and bagging seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions this campaign. He was brilliant last year as well, where he notched up seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Rice is expected to start for Arsenal in their next Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday (February 15).

Arsenal star Declan Rice opens up on supreme fitness

Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was recently speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, where he discussed his ability to remain fit. The Englishman is barely injured and has missed just one game for the Gunners in his nearly two-year stay.

Only Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has registered more minutes than Rice since August 2022 in all competitions. When asked about this side of his game, he said (via Sky Sports):

"It's just been down to the way I've played the game, the way I've trained and the way I've dedicated myself to the game. I'm 26 and played hundreds of games already."

"But I want to keep pushing for more, getting more games, wanting to be available. I don't want to be sitting on the bench, I don't want to miss out on games,' he added.

Rice's availability is key if Arsenal are to challenge for the Premier League title this season. They're currently placed second in the standings, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback