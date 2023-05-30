“We don’t talk about Messi at home” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister explained why the family is not allowed to talk about Argentine rival

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Ronaldo explained in 2018 why they don't talk about the forward's arch-rival Lionel Messi at home.

Ronaldo and Messi have had one of the greatest sports rivalries for more than a decade now. Widely regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time, they competed against each other to be called the Greatest of all Time (GOAT).

Their rivalry was at its peak when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and the Argentina forward was at Barcelona. With the two clubs being eternal rivals as well, the rivalry between the two players was even more pronounced. However, at home, Ronaldo and his family never mentioned the PSG forward's name.

His sister Katia explained in 2018 that the home is the Portuguese icon's safe space and hence, they don't mention the outside world. She said (via GOAL):

"We don't talk about Messi at home. Cristiano knows that behind the door there is a whirlwind. And that when he goes through the door from the outside to the inside, he is protected. That's where that he recharges all his batteries."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have broken numerous records over the years, winning every individual and team trophy between them. They have scored over 1600 goals for club and country and won 12 Ballons d'Or.

As they currently navigate the twilight of their careers, their rivalry will certainly be remembered for eternity in the football world.

Lionel Messi break Cristiano Ronaldo's record en route to Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out a 1-1 draw away against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, May 27. It was enough to secure another title win for the Parisians with just one game remaining.

Lionel Messi scored the title-winning goal for PSG in the game, taking his tally to 16 goals and 16 assists in 31 Ligue 1 games for the club this season. In the process, he also scored his 496th goal in the top five leagues in Europe. He surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 495 goals.

The Argentine forward has scored 474 goals in La Liga for Barcelona and 22 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 311 La Liga goals for Real Madrid, 103 Premier League goals for Manchester United, and 81 Serie A goals for Juventus. He has further scored three goals for Sporting CP but Liga Portugal isn't one of Europe's top five leagues.

Poll : 0 votes