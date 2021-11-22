"We don’t think about Manchester United" – Thomas Tuchel reacts to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will not be thinking too much about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking by Manchester United. Solskjaer was relieved of his duties as Red Devils boss yesterday (November 21) following Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford.

At a press conference ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League tie with Juventus, Tuchel was asked what he thought about Solskjaer's sacking. The German tactician replied:

"Not too much actually because we don't think about Manchester United. We are occupied with the Juventus game and I will not comment on other club's coaching decisions."

Tuchel was further prodded about clubs having to change managers mid-season, which is Manchester United's situation at the moment. The Chelsea boss replied:

"I cannot say it is easy because that will devalue our efforts! I am in the best place possible, I am a happy coach and happy person. It is perfect."

It is worth noting that Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge midway through the 2020-21 season, replacing Frank Lampard. The German instantly improved Chelsea, leading them to the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League glory last season.

This season Tuchel will look to guide the Blues to a first Premier League title since the 2016-17 season.

Manchester United yet to finalize a replacement after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

While Thomas Tuchel's mid-season arrival at Chelsea sparked instant results and silverware, the same was not true for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Solskjaer joined the Red Devils midway through the 2018-19 season.

The Norwegian began well, with Manchester United winning multiple matches at the start of his tenure. However, Solskjaer's side slowly fell off the pace, finishing the season sixth in the Premier League. The following season, Manchester United improved to finish third and went one step further to finish second last season.

#MUFC A host of Reds, past and present, have shared warm words for Ole following Sunday morning's news 🔴 A host of Reds, past and present, have shared warm words for Ole following Sunday morning's news 🔴#MUFC

However, Solskjaer's inability to bring in trophies was largely criticized. Many believed the 2021-22 season would be the Manchester United legend's chance to take that final step after an excellent transfer window. Far from it, Solskjaer has now departed the Red Devils after just 12 Premier League matches.

Manchester United don't seem to have planned for the Norwegian's exit and have revealed that they will be looking for an interim manager to see out the season. Michael Carrick is currently in charge of the club, with the likes of Laurent Blanc, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, most of the managers on Manchester United's priority list don't seem keen to join the club midway through the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee