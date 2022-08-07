“We don’t want you back here at PSG,” “Learn the act of selflessness” – Fans troll Mbappe as Messi and Neymar produce ‘absolute synergy’ on the pitch in his absence

Without Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi were absolutely brilliant for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their first league game of the season, crushing Clermont Foot 5-0.
While the Argentine playmaker finished with two goals and an assist, his Brazilian counterpart ended the game with a goal and hat-trick of assists.
However, they played alongside Pablo Sarabia in the attacking trident, rather than Mbappe who is currently out due to injury. The trio clearly did not need the Frenchman's goalscoring in this match, as they performed more than adequately, managing three goals and four assists.
Fans were quick to troll Mbappe for being a selfish player after watching the former Barcelona duo link up play and directly contribute to each other's goals. Taking to Twitter, they were quick to slam the Frenchman for messing up the synergy between Messi and Neymar.
Here is a selection of tweets from the trolling fans:
Messi and Neymar flourished for PSG without Mbappe
The duo commanded a brilliant attacking display against a stumbling Clermont Foot side that struggled to create anything in front of their fans. While the Brazil international was perhaps the better of the two, with four direct goal contributions, it is the Barcelona legend that has taken the headlines by storm.
Messi scored a sublime bicycle kick late in the game and it is already a contender for the Ligue 1 'Goal of the Season'. After receiving a long pass from Leandro Paredes, the playmaker controlled the ball with his chest, before twisting to unleash the remarkable bicycle kick.
Only minutes earlier, La Pulga had just added his name on the scoresheet with a clinical tap-in after meandering past the Clermont players, while playing a one-two with Neymar.
Clearly, the duo have been impressive, but with Mbappe now at the heart of things in the Parc des Princes following his mega-contract, it is likely that he will join the lineup soon.
Christophe Gatlier will have a big job on his hands, leading this massive powerhouse into the Champions League, while hoping to win the coveted continental trophy. For now, he will have to focus on their match next week against Reims and ensure that PSG continue to gain momentum.
