“We don’t want them to have the best time” – Tuchel insists Chelsea want to make things ‘worse’ for Plymouth during FA Cup clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has issued an ominous message for Plymouth Argyle ahead of their FA Cup clash. The Blues host the League One side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the fourth round of the competition. They're heavy favorites to win the contest despite their stuttering form of late as the Pilgrims haven't covered themselves in much glory this season either.

However, Steven Schumacher's side recently ended their three-game winless run in all competitions with a 3-1 triumph over Doncaster on Saturday. With some of their confidence restored, Plymouth will be eager to play in arguably their biggest game of the season so far, but Tuchel insists his team are out to spoil their moment.

Speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow's kick-off, the German said:

"I can understand and Chesterfield, after the game, had the chance to swap shirts, to talk to the players, and to play at Stamford Bridge was a huge boost. But let's be very honest, we could easily say it's the best day in their careers but we want to make it one of the worst."

Chelsea thrashed fifth-tier side Chesterfield 5-1 in the last round of the cup at home and a similar result is expected here too.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on Plymouth:



"We could easily say it's the best day in their careers, but we want to put it down as one of their worst days. We want to beat them, we don't want them to have the best time of their life and a good experience at Stamford Bridge." Thomas Tuchel on Plymouth:"We could easily say it's the best day in their careers, but we want to put it down as one of their worst days. We want to beat them, we don't want them to have the best time of their life and a good experience at Stamford Bridge."

Tuchel believes it will be a good experience for the minnows to play at Stamford Bridge and while they have respect for them, insists his side won't make life any easier for the visitors.

"We want to beat them and make things clear that we are the better team, the better side. We don't want them to have the best time and having a very good expereince. How do we do this? We treat them with respect and we will have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow."

Chelsea missing in some key players for Plymouth clash

Tuchel has also confirmed that Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell will be unavailable for the clash.

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea only have three injury absentees ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle: Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea only have three injury absentees ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle: Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Also Read Article Continues below

James sustained a hamstring injury in December and has been missing in action ever since but he's set to return after Chelsea's Club World Cup participation. Chilwell has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury around the same time as James. Loftus-Cheek, the earliest casualty of the three, is still in the process of recovery.

Edited by Parimal