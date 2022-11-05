“We don’t want Manchester United, but if we have to come, Ronaldo stays on the bench” – Sporting Lisbon coach insists he wants to avoid Red Devils clash

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has insisted that his side want to avoid a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo by not drawing Manchester United in the Europa League Round of 32.

Amorim's side finished third in Group D of the Champions League, meaning they have been relegated to the Europa League.

A playoff clash with a side that finished second in the latter competition awaits with Manchester United among their potential opponents.

The Red Devils finished second in Group E of the Europa League, meaning they will also head into the Round of 32 playoffs.

A reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting may take place, but Amorim has stressed that the Primeira Liga side are looking to avoid United.

The Portuguese coach jokingly suggested that their former winger remains on the bench, so he doesn't score goals in a potential tie.

He said (via Radio Renascença):

“We don’t want Manchester United, but if we have to come, Ronaldo stays on the bench, so he doesn’t score goals."

United managed to beat Group E winners Real Sociedad on the final matchday.

However, it was not enough, as the La Liga club had a superior goal difference of eight to Erik ten Hag's side's seven.

Meanwhile, Sporting finished third in Group D of the Champions League, missing out on second by three points.

Other sides Sporting could come up against in the Round of 32 playoffs include:

Midtjylland, Nantes, Monaco, PSV, Union Berlin, Stade Rennes and Roma.

Manchester United can be drawn against:

Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla and Juventus.

The draw is set to take place on Monday, 7 November.

Amorim claims that Sporting are dreaming of Manchester United forward Ronaldo moving back to the club

Sporting are dreaming of their former winger's return

Amorim may not want to come up against Ronaldo in the Europa League, but he claims that Sporting are dreaming of reuniting with the forward through a transfer.

The Portuguese tactician said (via talkSPORT):

“I don’t know. Ronaldo is a top player, a Manchester United player. Everyone in Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano, so I don’t want to speak about that."

He added:

“He’s a Manchester United player, a top player, and he will be for a few months."

The Red Devils forward is coming into the final months of his current deal at Old Trafford, which expires next summer.

There is the option of a one-year extension, but that seems unlikely amid the more withdrawn role Ronaldo has played under Ten Hag this season.

The former Real Madrid attacker has made 15 appearances, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

However, nine of those have been as a starter, with Ten Hag opting to use the likes of Marcus Rashford in the central striker role.

He left Sporting in 2003 and headed to United for his first spell with the club.

He bagged five goals and six assists in 31 appearances at the Estádio José Alvalade.

