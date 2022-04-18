"We have done everything" - Ajax chief reveals Erik ten Hag has new contract on table amid interest from Manchester United

Ajax Director of Football Gerry Hamstra has confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has not signed a new deal at the club, amid interest from Manchester United.

The Athletic this week reported that Ten Hag has reached an agreement to become the new permanent Red Devils boss. The Dutch manager has had a hugely successful five-year spell at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The newly appointed director of de Godenzonen was quizzed about the Ajax manager before their 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final by ESPN Netherlands. Hamstra replaced Marc Overmars following the former Arsenal winger's controversial departure in February.

Hamstra claimed the club had 'tried everything' to keep the manager at the club, but knew the decision was ultimately down to the 51-year-old. He said:

"I can be very succinct about that. "We have done everything we can and are doing everything we can to keep him on board. Contract extension offered? Yes. More money? Everything that comes with it, without going into detail."

In a revealing interview, Hamstra added:

"Erik can ultimately determine his own future, he is old and wise enough for that.

"We have two scenarios. We really hope he stays, it makes sense that there is interest in him. And if he doesn't stay, we have to be ready for the second scenario."

Ten Hag has had a sensational impact on the Amsterdam giants since his arrival in 2017. He has won two Eredivisie titles and took his side to within seconds of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

It is believed United have been attracted to the Dutchman's style of play. The Red Devils also admire his track record of developing young players such as Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax captain hopes Ten Hag doesn't join Manchester United

While Ten Hag sidestepped several questions in his pre-cup final press conference regarding his future, the same could not be said for his captain Dusan Tadic.

The former Southampton playmaker was adamant that he wanted his current boss to stay in the Dutch capital, saying as per The Mirror:

“I hope he stays, he is a great trainer.

"Tactically he thinks two steps ahead of the opponent. It is a pleasure to work with him.

"It is logical that there is interest in Ajax's trainer and players. That will always be the case. That is also why we are Ajax. We also have to radiate that."

