"We don't have to feel sorry for him" - Thomas Tuchel talks about frustrated Chelsea star after club blocks deadline day move

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was desperate to secure a move away from the club this summer. The 20-year-old winger has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel in recent months.

The youngster wanted to follow in the footsteps of fellow Chelsea youth products Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori. Both players left the club this summer to join AS Roma and AC Milan respectively to play regular football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made 37 appearances for Chelsea last season but was often used as an impact substitute by Thomas Tuchel. The winger was also forced to play out of position as a right-wing back last season on several occasions.

Hudson-Odoi had attracted interest from Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund. The German giants had reportedly agreed personal terms with Hudson-Odoi but Chelsea decided to block the move at the eleventh hour.

According to the Daily Star, Callum Hudson-Odoi was left 'furious'. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the England international is likely to suffer from a lack of game time this season and could be playing out of position.

"To be absolutely fair, I have to say sometimes we use him as a right side wing-back which is not his very best position but we do it because in the Super Cup match, he had a good pre-season and all the training in his legs so he had the capacity to play the 120 minutes," said Tuchel.

"He waits for a chance in the half left position but he fights against Mason, Kai, Hakum, Christiano Pulisic, a lot of guys with a lot of quality. It is very hard for him. I agree but we don't have to feel sorry for him. Once the door is open we demand he goes in between and makes his mark. This can happen at any time."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is likely to use Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Cup competitions and Champions League this season. The winger is unlikely to break into Chelsea's starting XI for the Premier League.

He's still waiting to see a minute of Premier League game time for Chelsea this season... 😳



What's next for Callum Hudson-Odoi? 🧐



✍️ @NizaarKinsella — Goal News (@GoalNews) September 3, 2021

Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to push for a move away from Chelsea in January

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

Callum Hudson-Odoi was one of the biggest youth prospects in Premier League football a couple of years ago. Injuries and a lack of playing time has resulted in the 20-year-old losing his place in Chelsea's starting line-up.

Hudson-Odoi is keen to rejuvenate his career and a believes a move away from Chelsea will help him regain his form.

I understand why Thomas Tuchel blocked a departure for Callum Hudson-Odoi on deadline day. I really do.



My hope is having made that decision, Tuchel makes a concerted effort to give CHO more minutes.



He's played just 178 in the last 17 Chelsea matcheshttps://t.co/sWLIQNCWV5 — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) September 1, 2021

A loan move to one of the Premier League's mid-table clubs such as Leicester City, West Ham United or Everton could help Hudson-Odoi.

