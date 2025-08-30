"We have to enjoy... we don't live with players of that quality all the time" - Ecuador man on facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in WC qualifier

Ecuador international Willian Pacho is relished the prospect of facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup qualifier on September 9. La Albiceleste have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are sitting comfortably at the top of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table.
Argentina have won 11 of their 16 qualifiers, losing just three, and have scored 28 goals. Ecuador, meanwhile, are second in the table, tied on points with third-placed Brazil, although both teams have also qualified for next year's mega event.
La Albiceleste, meanwhile, face Venezuela at Estadio Monumental on September 4, before traveling to the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha to face Ecuador. Interestingly, the game could see Willian Pacho go head to head with Lionel Messi.
Speaking recently to journalist Christian Martin, as cited by One Football, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender said that he was looking forward to the match.
"We're going to see how it goes, they are game situations, which in the end we have to enjoy because not all the time you live with players of that quality," said Pacho.
Pacho joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt and has become a key figure under Luis Enrique. Messi, meanwhile, left the Parisians in the summer of 2023 to move to the MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. He currently plies his trade with the Herons.
What has Lionel Messi said about the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela?
Lionel Messi has acknowledged that the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela will be a very special occasion for him. It is believed that the game at the Estadio Monumental could be the final time the 38-year-old features in a World Cup qualifier on home soil.
Speaking after the Leagues Cup semifinal win with Inter Miami earlier this week, La Pulga said that his family will be in the stands for the game.
"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next," said Messi.
Lionel Messi has won two Copa America titles, the Finalissima, the Under-20 World Cup, the Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.