"We have to enjoy... we don't live with players of that quality all the time" - Ecuador man on facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in WC qualifier

Ecuador international Willian Pacho is relished the prospect of facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup qualifier on September 9. La Albiceleste have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are sitting comfortably at the top of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table.

Ad

Argentina have won 11 of their 16 qualifiers, losing just three, and have scored 28 goals. Ecuador, meanwhile, are second in the table, tied on points with third-placed Brazil, although both teams have also qualified for next year's mega event.

La Albiceleste, meanwhile, face Venezuela at Estadio Monumental on September 4, before traveling to the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha to face Ecuador. Interestingly, the game could see Willian Pacho go head to head with Lionel Messi.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently to journalist Christian Martin, as cited by One Football, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender said that he was looking forward to the match.

"We're going to see how it goes, they are game situations, which in the end we have to enjoy because not all the time you live with players of that quality," said Pacho.

Pacho joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt and has become a key figure under Luis Enrique. Messi, meanwhile, left the Parisians in the summer of 2023 to move to the MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. He currently plies his trade with the Herons.

Ad

What has Lionel Messi said about the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has acknowledged that the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela will be a very special occasion for him. It is believed that the game at the Estadio Monumental could be the final time the 38-year-old features in a World Cup qualifier on home soil.

Ad

Speaking after the Leagues Cup semifinal win with Inter Miami earlier this week, La Pulga said that his family will be in the stands for the game.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next," said Messi.

Lionel Messi has won two Copa America titles, the Finalissima, the Under-20 World Cup, the Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More