“We did not do enough in both games to win this” – David De Gea accepts defeat after Manchester United crash out of Champions League

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League tonight after they suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

A first-half goal from Renan Lodi was enough to see the La Liga giants progress into the quarter-finals.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was called upon early as a ferocious strike from Rodrigo De Paul looked certain to rocket into the top corner until the Spaniard sprung into action to pull off a magnificent save.

However, despite his best efforts, it wasn't enough to keep the Red Devils in the competition and he believes more could have been done.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, De Gea gave his instant reaction:

"As soon as they scored a goal the put their whole team in front of Oblak. They are a very defensive team and it's difficult to score against them. We tried until the end, but it was not enough."

"It was very difficult for us to create chances. This is football, this is the Champions League and now we are out of one of the most important competitions, so we are really sad."

"We are really disappointed with the result. It is really difficult to describe how we feel with words at the moment. We did not enough in both games to win this."

The Spaniard continued his heart pour by commenting on the refereeing:

"I do not want to speak about the referee. Everyone watching can see and we cannot change it. It was not enough."

A lot of Manchester United fans have also been at the throat of referee Slavko Vinčić for his performance tonight.

Manchester United have been a shadow of their former selves in elite competition since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

It was clear to see the frustration rubbing off onto the players and especially 'Mr Champions League' himself, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's next for Manchester United?

Another trophyless season for the Red Devils.

Knocked out of the FA cup by Middlesbrough, Knocked out of the Carabao cup by West Ham, Knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and uncertain to finish in the top four.

The signing of Ronaldo was the last thing that United fans cheered about... and it may be the last time for a while.

