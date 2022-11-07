"We were in the Europa Conference League" - Antonio Conte hits out at Tottenham fans for booing the team in their loss against Liverpool 

Antonio Conte has hit out at Tottenham fans after they booed the players following their loss to Liverpool. The Italian claims the process is going according to plans, and fans need to remember the situation from a year ago.

Spurs appointed Conte last year after sacking Nuno Espírito Santo just 124 days into his tenure at the club. The former Chelsea manager has done well with the rebuild at the club but is being criticized by fans and pundits for his defensive approach in matches.

Liverpool FC @LFC



doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish Composure @MoSalah doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish Composure 💯@MoSalah doubling our lead and his goals for the afternoon with this deft finish 👌 https://t.co/gzrZDZzenA

Speaking to the media after the 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, Conte was not happy with the fans booing at full-time. He said via Mirror:

"I continue to repeat the same thing I've said since the start of the season: We've just started a process and after one year we've made a lot of improvement. But we are not at the level of some teams that are already ready to win. That will be really, really, really difficult. When you start - and Liverpool is a good example - you need time and patience."

Reminding the fans about the current position and Champions League knockout stage qualification, he added:

"We finished the Champions League group in first place. Last season we were in the Europa Conference League and struggled in the group. So we need to be calm and assess the situation. Look at where the situation was a year ago. Now there is a project, there is a vision. The club knows the best way to improve but we need to find enthusiasm and patience. It is my fuel. I need to have this."

Conte blames injuries for Tottenham's loss to Liverpool

Tottenham were without two of their main strikers - Son Heung-Min and Richarlison - for the match against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 12 months of this 12 months of this 🔥 https://t.co/ogaKRXM49x

Conte believes the loss of two big players in such matches is huge for Spurs and said:

"When a club like Tottenham is missing these players it is not like other clubs. Tottenham can't lose all these important players. If you ask me, we have to be ready to manage the situation and I think we are doing that in the best possible way."

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table right now, while Liverpool are eighth.

Poll : 0 votes