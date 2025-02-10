“We have everything we need” - Manchester City defender Ruben Dias makes confident claim when asked ‘who can stop Vinicius?’ during Real Madrid clash

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has claimed that his team have what it takes to stop Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid. The two sides are billed to clash at the Etihad for their Champions League playoff round first leg on Tuesday, February 11.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash, Dias was 'who can stop' Los Blancos winger Vinicius Jr. He replied (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"We still don't know who is going to play. Pep will decide. We have several options. I don't think it's the job of just one player, it's collective action. I think we have everything we need to be able to stop Real Madrid."

Manchester City will hope to produce a worthy performance against the defending European champions. Pep Guardiola's side have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and head into the clash as less favorites over two legs.

Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, is one of Madrid's most vital players. The Brazilian has been in top form this term, recording 16 goals and 10 assists in 29 matches across competitions. In seven previous matches against the Cityzens, he has recorded two goals and three assists, helping Madrid to two wins over the Premier League side.

City would have to be at their best against Real Madrid's formidable attack which consists of other deadly players like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham. Guardiola's side have struggled greatly in defense this season, shipping in 60 goals in 37 matches across competitions this season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola comments on Vinicius Jr Ballon d'Or snub ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Manchester City manager has stated that Vinicius Jr also deserved to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid star notably finished in second place for the prestigious award behind City's Rodri.

Guardiola was asked about the 2024 Ballon d'Or outcome ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Ballon d'Or? Happy for Rodri, Vini also deserved to win it because he had a great season."

During the 2023-24 season, Vinicius Jr recorded 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 games as Los Blancos won the league and Champions League double. Rodri, on the other hand, was instrumental for club and county. He contributed nine goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances for City, winning the UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, and the 2024 European Championship with Spain.

However, the Spaniard will not participate in the two-legged clash against the Spanish giants as he is out for the season with an ACL Injury

