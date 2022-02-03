“We have everything in place for what we want to achieve together” – Ashley Cole on linking up with ex-Chelsea teammate Lampard at Everton

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has joined his former teammate Frank Lampard as a first-team coach at Everton. The former England left-back has left his role at Chelsea's academy to join Lampard's backroom staff.

Lampard is delighted to be reunited with his long-term club and England teammate Ashley Cole. The newly-appointed Everton manager said:

"I’m delighted to add Ashley to my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game. He is now a well-respected coach who has been recognized for his work with England Under-21s."

Lampard added:

"He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff."

Cole, widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of his generation, is looking forward to working with Lampard at Everton. The 41-year-old said:

"I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton. The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together."

Lampard already has a stellar backroom staff at Goodison Park including assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, first-team coach Paul Clement, head of performance Chris Jones and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Lampard led Chelsea in his previous managerial assignment

The general consensus is that Lampard was too quick to accept the manager's role at Chelsea although it was an offer too good to refuse. The former England midfield maestro took charge of the Blues during a period when they were hit by a transfer ban and were also lacking quality players in the squad.

Thanks to the 43-year-old, Chelsea saw so many of their young talents get a chance in the first team.

It was quite an achievement for Lampard to guide the Blues to a top-four finish in his first season at the club despite the odds. The Englishman was eventually sacked midway through the next season but he still did a commendable job at Stamford Bridge.

Everton represents the perfect opportunity for Lampard to showcase his management skills and resurrect his career as a manager.

