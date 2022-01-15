"We were exceptional" - Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City and Liverpool have been 'out of this world' in the past few seasons

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the rivalry between his side and Liverpool has been one of the best in the world over the past few seasons.

Liverpool stopped Manchester City from winning a third successive league title in 2020. In the process, the Reds also ended their 30-year wait for a league title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently behind Manchester City in the league, but Guardiola feels his team and Liverpool have been “out of this world” in the last few seasons:

“It was always Barcelona and Madrid (when I managed in Spain), and with Bayern (in Germany) it was Dortmund, and here, the last years it was Liverpool and ourselves," said Guardiola.

"Now this season it’s Chelsea (too). But I have to say it was only that way (Liverpool and City) because we were exceptional. It was not because anyone was doing anything wrong. What we (Liverpool and City) have done in the last three or four years was never seen before in this country. Never, ever. Needing 98 points to be champions when before it was 78, 80, 82."

“I think the other opponents, Chelsea, United, Tottenham, did well, but Liverpool and City were out of this world. And I’m proud, after six seasons together, five years of success, in January we are still there, and in every single game we are still competing,” he added.

Manchester City will hope to put Chelsea out of the title race

Manchester City could make the league title a two-horse race later today when they face Chelsea at the Etihad.

The Blues are currently ten points behind City, and defeat would more or less put them out of contention.

Guardiola's men are at their best when they lead at the summit of the table, and their incredible squad depth means they will be favorites.

Liverpool will hope to keep up with City in the coming weeks, but will have to do so without three key players.

While City have only lost Riyad Mahrez to the AFCON, Liverpool will play at least two league games without the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

