"We are excessive with Messi"- Bixente Lizarazu says PSG star still needs to fully adapt to playing at the club

Former Bayern Munich defender Bixente Lizarazu believes that the French media have been too harsh with their criticism of PSG star Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old forward has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer last summer. He was heavily criticized for his performances in the Parisians' 1-0 victory over Real Madrid a fortnight ago and their 3-1 defeat to Nantes last weekend.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner produced a match-winning performance in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne this weekend as he provided two assists.

Lionel Messi has struggled to maintain consistency or form a formidable partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Lizarazu believes the Argentine still needs time to adapt to the French league and Mauricio Pochettino's system at PSG. He told Telefoot:

"We are excessive with Messi. I think we must forget, even if it is Messi, that there is an adaptation time. It takes at least six months. Messi is 20 years at Barca, a city, a club, habits, the game that was also centered on him. He is in a new club, has a new partner, and he took time to return to his best level."

"I think his adaptation must be done. And we must find the best Messi. Against Saint-Etienne, we found his technical finesse and his qualities as a passer rather than a striker. That's what's missing today, even though he scored five goals in the Champions League."

Lionel Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona during his two decades with the club.

He has managed to score seven goals and provide 11 assists in 23 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi with a classic jinking assist for PSG against Saint-Étienne this weekend, he and Kylian Mbappé are now Ligue 1's joint assist leaders with 10 each. Lionel Messi with a classic jinking assist for PSG against Saint-Étienne this weekend, he and Kylian Mbappé are now Ligue 1's joint assist leaders with 10 each. 👌https://t.co/XEclkXU1ZR

PSG must keep hold of Kylian Mbappe as Lionel Messi and Neymar enter the twilight stage of their careers

Paris Saint-Germain must do their best to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has arguably been PSG's talisman this season. The Frenchman has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions this season. He scored an incredible goal to help the Parisians claim a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. The Ligue 1 giants must do everything in their power to persuade the 23-year-old to remain at the club as Lionel Messi and Neymar enter the twilight stages of their careers.

Messi has been unable to produce the performances expected of him this season. Neymar, on the other hand, has failed to live up to expectations since joining PSG from Barcelona in a deal worth €222 million in 2017.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Kylian Mbappe ‘opens door to new PSG contract as he is tempted to stay and break Edinson Cavani’s goal record’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Kylian Mbappe ‘opens door to new PSG contract as he is tempted to stay and break Edinson Cavani’s goal record’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

The Brazilian's time with the French club has been ravaged by injuries. He has made just 133 appearances for PSG in all competitions during his four-and-a-half stint with the club.

The 30-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Paris Saint-Germain must therefore try their best to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe as he is a player who can lead the club to trophies. The World Cup winner is also a player around whom the club can build a promising squad for the future.

