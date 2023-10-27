"We expect him to be out for a few weeks" - Arsenal dealt injury blow as Mikel Arteta confirms 30-year-old star's injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is set to be sidelined for several weeks through injury.

Partey missed the Gunners' 2-1 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 24). The Ghanaian midfielder is nursing a muscle injury having dealt with a groin problem earlier in the season.

Arteta has ruled Partey out of action for the foreseeable future, meaning he'll miss Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United tomorrow (October 28). He said (via football.london):

"He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks. We don’t know the extent of it, he has more scans today. He got in training with the last kick of the ball."

Partey's absence will be a blow for Arteta as his side look to continue their impressive start to the campaign. Arsenal are third in the league, winning six and drawing three of 10 games.

The north Londoners bounced back to winning ways in the Champions League with their victory over Sevilla. They'd suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ligue 1 side Lens on matchday two following a 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven in their European opener.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could reportedly look to depart due to lack of game time

Thomas Partey is dissatisfied after dropping down the pecking order.

Partey has reportedly grown frustrated with his first-team opportunities this season following the arrival of Declan Rice in the summer. So much so, TuttoJuve reports that the Ghana international could look to leave the Emirates.

Serie A giants Juventus are monitoring his situation as they look to replace Paul Pogba who is suspended for failing a drug test. The French superstar could face a four-year ban and as a result, the Old Lady need a replacement.

Partey fits the bill given he boasts a similar playing style to Pogba. His strength and composure in possession of the ball have been impressive for Arsenal over the years.

However, Juve would only be looking to sign Partey on loan. The defensive midfielder joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for £45 million. He's since made 104 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Arteta insisted the Ghanian was still an important player despite Rice's arrival in the summer. He said (via The Mirror):

"Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team. Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there's nothing there at all."

Partey has two years left on his contract with Arsenal but is seemingly unhappy with his current situation. He last played for the Gunners in their 1-0 win against last season's title rivals Manchester City on October 8.