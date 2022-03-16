×
"We were all expecting" - Owen Hargreaves points out tactical error committed by Manchester United against Atletico Madrid

Owen Hargreaves calls out Manchester United's tactical blunder against Atletico Madrid
Sushan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 11:34 AM IST
News

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has claimed that the Premier League giants did not create enough 'clear-cut' chances in Tuesday night's loss to Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils fell to a 0-1 defeat in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atletico at Old Trafford. The loss saw United crash out of the European competition with a 1-2 aggregate scoreline, crushing their hopes of winning a trophy in the 2021-22 campaign.

Ralf Rangnick’s side started brightly at Old Trafford, creating quite a few chances before Renan Lodi put the visitors ahead in the 41st minute. After the goal, Los Rojiblancos opted for a low block, parrying all of United’s balls into the area with effortless ease.

Hargreaves thought playing long balls into the Atletico box was a tactical blunder, claiming the hosts should’ve tried to lure defenders out instead.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News), the 41-year-old said:

“This crowd was expecting, we were all expecting. Then the atmosphere just fizzled out and went flat. So many players were out there on the pitch that could have made a difference tonight. You know Atletico like to sit in, why are United whipping balls in for the Atletico defence to head clear?”

Hargreaves added:

“At some point, you have to lure them out of position, get runners in behind. [Stefan] Savic and [Jose] Gimenez just headed things clear all game. There weren’t many clear-cut chances all game.”
Manchester United's trophy drought continues 🏆 https://t.co/cIZ7QikrSq

Following their Champions League exit, Manchester United will try their best to finish in the Premier League top four. They are currently fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

The Gunners are currently favorites to secure Champions League football for next season.

Jan Oblak produces Man-of-the-Match performance to keep Manchester United at bay

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak was in the form of his life on Tuesday night, making some stunning saves to deny Manchester United. He made himself big in the first half to deny Anthony Elanga’s strike fromgoing in.

In first-half stoppage time, Bruno Fernandes tested him with a low drive, which the Slovenian successfully parried away.

Jan Oblak. World class.#UCL twitter.com/ChampionsLeagu… https://t.co/JYFaM5uPTS
His best effort of the night, however, came in the 77th minute, when he produced an instinctive save to deny Raphael Varane’s goalbound header. A world-class display by the Atletico shot-stopper.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
