"We are extremely big on loyalty" - Aston Villa star's agent threatens move to League winners after struggling to make an impact under Steven Gerrard 

Leon Bailey's agent and father Craig Butler has threatened Aston Villa that the winger may leave the club this summer in search of regular game time.

The Jamaican forward left Champions League regulars Bayer Leverkusen last summer to join Villa and expectations were high for him.

However, injuries have wrecked his time in the West Midlands and he has scored just once in his 22 Premier League appearances so far. He has scored one goal and provided three assists in them.

Bailey has played in every top-flight match so far this term but has only started in half of those games.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is currently playing with a system that does not require recognized wingers, meaning Bailey's opportunities could be restricted. The Mail has claimed that Ajax are interested in the left-footed wideman as a replacement for the Manchester United-bound Anthony.

Speaking to Football Transfers, Butler admitted that Bailey's team are flattered by the Ajax links, as he stated:

“Currently the system at Aston Villa is not using wingers, which puts Leon in a difficult position and threatens to derail his personal goals and objectives. We’re extremely big on loyalty in our academy, and we’re also cognisant that loyalty goes both ways."

He added:

"Many great players have come out of Ajax like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and so many others, and we are humbled by the interest shown and confidence they have displayed in his ability. That remains an important quality in a club for any player that wishes to achieve high goals."

Butler further commented on how disappointing it is for a player to not feature regularly, especially when the team is struggling. He claimed that if things don't change quickly, Bailey could leave Aston Villa this summer. He said:

“At this time no one would be happy not being able to contribute significantly to their club’s victories, but more so when the club is not winning."

He added:

"So while this is my opinion and I have love and respect for such a historically great club as Villa, I’m not happy a fit and high-performing Leon is being sidelined. If things aren’t going to drastically change Ajax could be an option.”

Does Leon Bailey's future lie away from Aston Villa?

If Bailey does depart Villa Park in the next few days, it will complete the purge of recognized wingers at the club.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet have already left this summer, while Anwar El Ghazi appears to be close to following them out the door. Gerrard appears set on a formation which sees Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins up front, with either Philippe Coutinho or Emi Buendia behind the two strikers.

Aston Villa are currently on a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three times in 15 Premier League games. They finished 14th last season and have lost three of their opening four top-flight encounters this term.

