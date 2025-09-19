"We faced Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they were never like this" - Newcastle star hails Barcelona after loss to Catalan side

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has admitted that Barcelona is on a different level from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City after their UEFA Champions League meeting. The Spanish giants ran out 2-1 winners over the Magpies at St. James' Park in their first game in the competition this season.Over the years, Newcastle have been known for their intense style of play, particularly in front of their fans on Tyneside. Their intensity and high press did not seem to faze Barcelona, whose passing game was evidenced by their 64% possession and 462 passes completed statistics. In his post-match press duties, Gordon praised them for their style of play and admitted to learning from their style.“We are not used playing against players who keep the ball in this way. We faced Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they were never like this.“The way they keep the ball was a learning experience. They were the best I’ve played against in that sense of the game. On his day he’s [Marcus Rashford] one of the best in the world&quot;, he said via @ManagingBarca.Newcastle is one of the toughest places to go, as Premier League teams like Chelsea and Manchester City can attest, but Barcelona passed the test excellently. Hansi Flick's side were without Lamine Yamal and Gavi due to injury, but had enough quality to see off Eddie Howe's team on their own patch.Gordon scored the Magpies' only goal in the game, a late consolation after a brace from England teammate Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United loanee was named as the Player of the March on his Champions League debut for La Blaugrana, as he helped them to win the game.Ex-Chelsea star features for Barcelona in win over NewcastleFormer Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was in action for Barcelona during their 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League in Thursday. The Denmark international was a second half substitute for the Spanish giants as he made his third appearance of the season.Injuries limited Christensen to just six appearances across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, with only one coming in the Champions League. The 29-year-old came on for Pau Cubarsi in the 69th minute and helped La Blaugrana to see out their win away from home.Barring any injuries, Andreas Christensen will be in line for an emotional return to former club Chelsea on November 25th in the Champions League. The defender enjoyed a fruitful spell in England, spending eight years in and around the Blues' first team before joining Barcelona for free in 2022.