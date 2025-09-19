  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • "We faced Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they were never like this" - Newcastle star hails Barcelona after loss to Catalan side

"We faced Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they were never like this" - Newcastle star hails Barcelona after loss to Catalan side

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 05:22 GMT
Barcelona were too strong for Newcastle United on Thursday night
Barcelona were too strong for Newcastle United on Thursday night

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has admitted that Barcelona is on a different level from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City after their UEFA Champions League meeting. The Spanish giants ran out 2-1 winners over the Magpies at St. James' Park in their first game in the competition this season.

Over the years, Newcastle have been known for their intense style of play, particularly in front of their fans on Tyneside. Their intensity and high press did not seem to faze Barcelona, whose passing game was evidenced by their 64% possession and 462 passes completed statistics. In his post-match press duties, Gordon praised them for their style of play and admitted to learning from their style.

“We are not used playing against players who keep the ball in this way. We faced Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they were never like this.
“The way they keep the ball was a learning experience. They were the best I’ve played against in that sense of the game. On his day he’s [Marcus Rashford] one of the best in the world", he said via @ManagingBarca.
Newcastle is one of the toughest places to go, as Premier League teams like Chelsea and Manchester City can attest, but Barcelona passed the test excellently. Hansi Flick's side were without Lamine Yamal and Gavi due to injury, but had enough quality to see off Eddie Howe's team on their own patch.

Gordon scored the Magpies' only goal in the game, a late consolation after a brace from England teammate Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United loanee was named as the Player of the March on his Champions League debut for La Blaugrana, as he helped them to win the game.

Ex-Chelsea star features for Barcelona in win over Newcastle

Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was in action for Barcelona during their 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League in Thursday. The Denmark international was a second half substitute for the Spanish giants as he made his third appearance of the season.

Injuries limited Christensen to just six appearances across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, with only one coming in the Champions League. The 29-year-old came on for Pau Cubarsi in the 69th minute and helped La Blaugrana to see out their win away from home.

Barring any injuries, Andreas Christensen will be in line for an emotional return to former club Chelsea on November 25th in the Champions League. The defender enjoyed a fruitful spell in England, spending eight years in and around the Blues' first team before joining Barcelona for free in 2022.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

